In the late 80s, Chaplain Harold Ellis and eight volunteers created the Jesus Acts in Inmate Lives Ministry Inc (J.A.I.L.).
“He felt called to come to Texas and start a ministry,” said J.A.I.L. Executive Director Steve Cannon. “So, he and his wife and kids got in a car and came to Belton.”
Ellis coordinated with Dan Smith, the Bell County Sheriff at the time to start the ministry to help inmates at the Bell County Jail.
“He worked out of his home at first,” said Cannon. “He began going inside the Bell County Jail with Thursday Night Cellblock Evangelism. We would hold hands and pray and go into the cellblocks and visit with people who were incarcerated.”
Cannon, a former disc jockey, was one of the first volunteers that helped Ellis grow the ministry to about 200 current volunteers.
“I was at the first meeting when it all got started,” said Cannon. “About a year later, Harold called me and asked me if I wanted to be on the board of directors. Harold passed away about 20 years ago this August.”
After Ellis’ passing, the hunt for a new director began with Cannon ultimately heeding the call.
“Truthfully, God called me to the ministry. There is no doubt about that,” he said. “I started Nov. 3 of 2003.”
J.A.I.L. volunteers do in-person contact non-denominational Bible studies with inmates.
“There are about 300 registered religions in Texas,” said Cannon. “We’re not about religion. We’re about relationships. Jesus Christ was not a religion. We are not facilitators of religion inside the jail.”
Cannon said his organization uses Bible study to help those at the jail find a better path.
“We use the Bible to share God’s words with inmates,” he said. “One of the things they need is a life change. Based on the scripture and the word of God, we take that to them.”
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, no organizations could continue their work at the jail.
“We had to think outside the box,” said Cannon. “We started doing webcam videos here at the office for the inmates to watch. The Bible studies were uploaded, and the inmates had access to them. We went from webcam videos to H.D. videos after one of our members bought a high-definition camera.”
Channeling his background in broadcast, Cannon created the J.A.I.L. Ministry Radio in 2012.
“We have low-power FM. that is available inside the jail,” said Cannon. “That radio station runs 24 hours, seven days a week. Inmates have access to radios at the commissary.”
Cannon said he would continue working at the ministry until “the Lord calls me up to the clouds.”
The ministry, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, relies on grants and donations. Its annual fundraising banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Those wanting to attend can register at www.jailmin.org.