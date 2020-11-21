Temple Bible Church at 3205 Oakview Drive has reimagined its “Overflow Wednesday Nights,” as the weekly youth services for junior high and high school-aged students are now held outdoors.
Dave Tate, a youth pastor at Temple Bible Church, said the services have gone well since resuming in September. Approximately 120 junior high and high school students participate each week.
“We’ve had a decent turnout in this environment,” he said. “Our Sunday (youth sessions) for these different age groups are not happening right, so our Wednesday service has looked more like a combination of the two days.”
These students are able to physically distance, as break-out groups are determined by grade level and gender.
“They still wear face masks when they’re in their group ... Even when it’s outside,” Tate said. “We don’t really have a need to break them down further beyond that, because some groups have 10 kids while some only have four or five. It just depends on the grade level and gender of each student.”
Tate said high school students typically meet behind the Creekside Building — Temple Bible Church’s newest structure — where participants begin the night as a collective.
“High school starts together for worship and a message before having smaller group discussion afterwards,” he said. “We’re trying to be cautious with COVID-19, but it’s been encouraging to see the kids rolling with it and adapting to it.”
Although Tate is elated to be meeting with his church’s youth in person once again, he emphasized how ministering had its challenging moments in the prior months.
“It’s just insane to go from weekly Wednesday and Sunday sessions for years to suddenly nothing,” Tate said. “We did some stuff online with live-streamed shows for our high school and junior high kids throughout the summer … But we didn’t do anything live again until early September.”
He also added how the church also has eliminated its Wednesday meals for students.
“Things have changed pretty drastically because we used to have dinner together on Wednesdays,” Tate said. “We have a bunch of moms that would make dinner every week for all these kids, which was great. They’d come in, eat dinner together and hang out for a bit.”
However, he said these alterations in response to COVID-19 won’t keep them from transforming lives through Jesus Christ.
Sessions are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. — according to Temple Bible Church’s website — and Tate encourages any interested children to register for the service.
“During the beginning stages of the pandemic, we all realized how important it was to be plugged into relationships,” he said. “The fact that we hadn’t been able to do that for so long just highlights the reality of COVID-19. We’ve had very good success with students adapting with what we’ve asked them to do, and we welcome anyone in these demographics to come on out.”