St. Monica Catholic Church homecoming festival
St. Monica Catholic Church, 306 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold a homecoming festival on Sunday.
The event will feature food, games, and live music by Edward Kopecky.
Game booths will open at noon; bingo will be played from noon to 4 p.m.; and a live auction will take place at 3:30 p.m.
Registration for horseshoe and cornhole tournaments starts at 11:30 a.m. with game play beginning at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per team.
Plates of barbecue beef and sausage will be available starting at 10 a.m. (until sold out) for $12 each. Hamburgers, tamales and barbecue on a bun also will be available. To-go plates will be available.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are currently sought for the Pastor’s Corner column.
For information email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews. com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.