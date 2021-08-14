Church sign

Pastor Billy Koinm of Heights Baptist Church changes the outdoor sign to announce the church’s vacation Bible School program in Temple, which ran earlier this week. This year’s theme was “Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth About Jesus” and the program included Bible study, mission stories, worship, crafts, and games.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

St. Monica Catholic Church homecoming festival

St. Monica Catholic Church, 306 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold a homecoming festival on Sunday.

The event will feature food, games, and live music by Edward Kopecky.

Game booths will open at noon; bingo will be played from noon to 4 p.m.; and a live auction will take place at 3:30 p.m.

Registration for horseshoe and cornhole tournaments starts at 11:30 a.m. with game play beginning at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per team.

Plates of barbecue beef and sausage will be available starting at 10 a.m. (until sold out) for $12 each. Hamburgers, tamales and barbecue on a bun also will be available. To-go plates will be available.

