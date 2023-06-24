Heritage Country Church
Heritage Country Church, 9677 Lark Trail in Salado, will hold a dedication event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free hotdogs, chips and drinks, as well as bouncy houses for children and a roping event in the church’s arena.
“Heritage Country Church is a fellowship of believers brought together to carry out the work of Jesus Christ” the church said in a news release. “The Mission of Heritage Country Church is to reach the lost in the country culture with the gospel of Jesus Christ and provide a church home where they can become more like Him.”
The event is open to the public.
Revival at Liberty Park
The Veterans Outreach Ministry will hold a revival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Liberty Park, 500 E. Ave. C in Belton.
The event will include praise and worship, guest speakers and a bike blessing. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs. The event is free and open to the public.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church revival
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will hold a revival at 6 p.m. today at 810 S. 26th St. in Temple.
The theme is “Why Sit We Here?” and the corresponding scripture is 2 Kings 7:3. The guest speaker will be Bishop Bob Sharp from Apostles Way Ministries International.
The event is open to the public.
Dyess Grove Baptist Church VBS
Dyess Grove Baptist Church will hold a “Super Saturday” vacation Bible school program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today for children ages four and older. Registration will take place at 8:30 a.m.
This year’s theme is “Twist and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game” and the corresponding scripture is Psalms 25:4.
The program will include Bible stories, music, recreation and crafts. Snacks and lunch will be served.
The church is located at 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple. For information call Lana Peteete at 254-482-0140 or Pastor Steve Goode at 903-284-0681.
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church VBS
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12395 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold a vacation Bible school program 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 10-14.
Activities will include Bible stories, music, crafts, and healthy snacks served during snack time.
“This will be our first VBS in a very long time, with last year’s tornado and other situations, we are very excited,” church spokeswoman Linda Jackson said. “We at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church hope your children can attend.”
Families who want to participate are asked to RSVP as soon as possible at 254-946-5100 or 254-613-3775.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church VBS
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program 6-8:30 p.m. June 25-28.
The event will feature games, music, Bible stories, and more. It is open to children ages 4 through fifth grade. The theme is The theme is “Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game”.
Registration is required. To register visit www.tvbc.church/kids.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church Temple invites the public to worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Rev. Bobby Hawley, vice president Christian Church Foundation, will bring the message “Measuring Profit,” based on the scripture text from Mark 8:31-38.
The Praise Team from First Christian, Temple including vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler, guitarists John Friesner, Brent Mathesen, and pianist David Perez-Guerra will lead the music. The service will also include Holy Communion.
Weekly study groups continue to meet. Two groups will meet on Sunday from 9-9:45 a.m.; one group will meet on Sunday from 11:15 a.m. to noon; and another group on Wednesdays from 6-6:45 p.m. The Wednesday Study Group has started a new study: “Imagine God's Limitless Love, A Covenant Conversation for Disciples.” If you are interested in learning about the Disciples of Christ denomination, this study will acquaint you or reacquaint you with its ministry.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple. For information, contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Bethel I.M. Church
Bethel I.M. Church will hold a “Friends and Family” day event at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
The Rev. Jacques Mays from Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
The event is open to the public.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be sent by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.