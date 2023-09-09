“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord” (Isaiah 55:9)
There’s a phrase I’ve heard In my spiritual journey which goes like something like, “Faith is not based on feelings”. However, feelings and emotions are definitely a part of prayer and expressions of faith. At the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem as the faithful place their prayer requests between the cracks in the wall, there seems to be much expression of emotion. As the faithful pray in some churches surrounded by statues that remind them of God’s love, there seems to be much expression of emotion. As members of churches rise to sing in congregational singing, there is much expression of emotion. As friends express in gratefulness what God has “done” for them in their life, there’s often much expression of emotion.
Our emotions and feelings are part of who we are as part of God’s creation. So while faith is not dependent on feelings, they are a vital part of our expressions of faith. The deeper part of understanding the interplay between faith and emotions is to take a look at our relationship with God.
When I was a child, there were times when I expected God to come like a knight in shining armor or some sort of superhero to change a situation so that things would go my way. Even as an adult, I’ve slipped into this type of “give me” or ego centered prayer based on a transactional relationship with God. When a relationship with God is treated like a business relationship or transaction, emotions can easily go up and down depending on whether we perceive prayers have been answered.
God is indeed the giver of good gifts and they are not part of some deserved reward. God’s free gifts are transformative in nature; calling us to step out in faith to be a more loving, caring, and giving person. God’s answer to prayer often changes our hearts and we see things differently.
Faith requires that we desire to see “things” as God sees them. For us, the one who is praying, it means changing our hearts, minds and direction. We learn to stop clinging to “our way” and accept “God’s way” in our daily spiritual walk. These types of inner changes are always emotional and are to be celebrated as one decides to live in faith without fear.
Faith is not based in feelings. Faith is based in God and feelings are part of who we are as God’s creation. Feelings and emotion are to be celebrated. While sacred images, prayer practices, music, etc, can remind us of God; they are not God. We can admire a beautiful sight, the singing of birds, a glorious mountain and feel closer to God; all these are not God. God is all encompassing and we are but a part. For in God we move and have our being (Acts 17:28).