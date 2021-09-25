Val Verde Baptist Church revival
Val Verde Baptist Church, located at 1058 FM 2268 about nine miles east of Holland, will hold “Old Time Revival” meetings Sunday through Wednesday.
The evangelism team will be Paul and Vanessa Cherry from Wolfe City.
The Sunday morning meeting begins at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a free barbeque lunch. The Sunday night meeting is planned to take place in the historic Tabernacle next to the main building, with music beginning at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be followed by an “Old Time Ice Cream Social”, with lawn games for all ages available during the social time.
The revival will continue 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings, with refreshments served afterward each night.
“During these difficult times, we need the strength and comfort that only Jesus Christ can bring into our lives. The music and message of Evangelists Paul and Vanessa Cherry will be inspiring and uplifting, encouraging everyone to turn to Jesus for the hope and peace that he gives to those who trust him as savior and lord,” said the Rev. Richard Worden, pastor of Val Verde Baptist Church.
The event is open to the public.
Ladies Fall Retreat at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a Ladies Fall Retreat Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.
The retreat, which is free and open to all ladies in the area, will feature speaker and author Peggy Joyce Ruth from Psalm 91 Ministries.
The event will begin Friday evening with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and Ruth will speak at 7 p.m. The retreat will continue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be served Saturday and Ruth will speak twice.
Music will be lead by Austin Jones and there also will be door prizes.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084.
