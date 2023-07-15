Peaceful Rest Baptist Church pastor anniversary
Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, 105 Walton St. in Moody, will hold a fifth anniversary celebration for the Rev. Noah Cobb and his wife at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
The Rev. Willie Earl Robertson and members of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple will be the special guests.
The event is open to the public.
Stewards and Stewardess day
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will celebrate its Stewards and Stewardess annual at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Rev. Daniel Blane and the congregation from Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Bartlett will be the special guests.
Grief Share program
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is holding a special two-hour Grief Share seminar, “Loss of a Spouse,” at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, in the church’s fellowship hall.
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women. Topics include what to expect in the days to come and how to deal with loneliness.
The seminar is free. For information or to reserve a space, call the church office at 254-773-6084.
Belton First United Methodist VBS
Belton First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton, will hold a vacation Bible school program from 9 a.m. to noon July 17-21. The program is open to children age 3 up to the sixth grade.
The theme is “Twist and Turns” and the program will include games and Bible lessons.
To register to volunteer or to register a child, visit www.fumcbelton.org/vbs. For information call 254-939-5703.
Hopewell Baptist Church seeks pianist
Hopewell Baptist Church is seeking someone interested in playing piano every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the availability to also perform some afternoon programs at 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in this position may contact 254-721-0098 for information.
Gospel concert
Crimson River Ministries will present a gospel concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple.
The Mylon Hayes Family group will open the show and the main headliner will be the Mark Trammell Quartet.
The Mark Trammell Quartet is made up of Stephen Adair, tenor; Nick Trammell (son of Mark), lead; Mark Trammell, baritone; Will Lane, bass; and Trevor Conkle, piano. The group uses a blend of live music and tracks to provide a complete quartet experience.
Based out of Hudson, N.C., the Mylon Hayes Family’s roots are all about the Lord, gospel music and edifying the church, Watson said. Mylon, originally from Boone, N.C., spent most of his life singing with his parent’s full-time ministry, The Hayes Family. Wendy, a native of Morganton, N.C., grew up singing solos at church and is no stranger to music ministry herself. In 1995, the couple married and God has blessed them with three children, who now minister with them full time: twin sons, Conner and Bailey, and their daughter, Kennedy.
Tickets are $25 for the concert and are available online at crimsonriverministries.com or at the door.
First Christian Church Temple
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, has announced several upcoming activities.
A worship service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will include music, prayer and scripture. The Praise Team will be led by David Perez-Guerra, music director and pianist, along with guitarists John Freisner and Brent Mathesen, and vocalists Melissa Lohr and Kaiya Fowler. Holy Communion will be served.
Weekly study groups continue to meet. Two groups will meet 9-9:45 a.m. Sunday and another group meets 6-6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Wednesday study group’s topic is “Imagine God’s Limitless Love, A Covenant Conversation with Disciples.” This study will acquaint participants with the Disciples of Christ denomination.
For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
Operation Christmas Child workshop
A project leader workshop for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to “Grow Your Shoeboxes” as part of the Operation Christmas Child program. Each year, the program sends shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
‘Going Beyond’ simulcast
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast event, on Aug. 26.
Tickets are $20 each and includes a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org./simulcast or at the church office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call Martha Chandler at 254-228-7444 or Mary in the church office at 254-773-6084.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items.