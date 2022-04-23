“So, the men turned from there and went toward Sodom, but Abraham remained standing before the Lord. Then Abraham approached him and said: ‘Will you indeed sweep away the righteous with the wicked? Suppose there are 50 righteous within the city. Will you then sweep away the place and not spare it for the 50 righteous who are in it,’” — Genesis 18:22-24.
Abraham was sitting in his tent minding his own business, when he saw three men coming toward him. He ran from the tent door, and bowed before them for he knew that the Lord was in their midst. He begged for favor, and asked that the Lord would not pass him by, hoping they would dine with him and be refreshed from their journey.
The Lord answered “yes,” so Abraham took charge getting the meal prepared. He went to his wife Sarah to make cakes, and then he ran to his herd and picked a tender young calf to be cleaned, dressed and cooked. To be frank, it took time to prepare the meal and Abraham ran all over the place trying to make things ready, but the Lord was patiently waiting. When the Lord comes to our house we must be ready.
After the meal, they were on their way to Sodom. The Lord was courteous in regard to the feelings of Abraham: “should we keep what we are about to do from Abraham?” After getting the information of the demise of Sodom, Abraham begin to intercede for the people. He started with 50 saying “Lord will you destroy the wicked with the righteous?” The Lord told him that if he found 50, Sodom would be spared. Abraham kept going until he ended with just 10 righteous believing people. We all know the outcome, Sodom and Gomorrah, both were destroyed. My question is: Where were the 10? They were nowhere to be found!
Nothing has changed! Today the church has become so much like the unbelieving, unrepentant heart, of the wicked, mentioned by the Word of God. Actors, acting like they really love and respect God, but in reality, they don’t!
Look at 2 Timothy 3:5-6: “Having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people. For among them are those who creep into households and capture weak women, burdened with sins and led astray by various passions.”
In other words, they are the great pretenders who act as if they have it all together. They sound good and know church lingo, but in the end, they are simply actors. Every academy award an actor wins or receives, although it may reflect an accomplishment among their peers, it will mean nothing on the bed of affliction or on their day of judgment.
Where are the 10, who are willing to lay it all on the line, knowing that they don’t have it all together? Knowing that they make mistakes along the way and are not perfect in no form or fashion. These are the ones who are just common folk with a desire to know God. There is nothing common about their faith! These 10 will rely on the fact that Jesus is Lord and what Jesus has promised will come to pass. Where are the 10 willing to stand for the Word of God even if it is not politically correct to do so? Where are the 10 who loves God first and then their neighbor as their self, who through adversity will not let go of God? Surely the Lord comes to their homes and communities and he will be patient with them and dine with them as well!