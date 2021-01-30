Bell County residents, elected officials and other leaders will gather Sunday to pray for the new year.
The Community Alternative Resources Empowerment Leadership Network will host its 21st annual Mayors’ New Year Community Service at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave.
This year’s theme is “unified under God,” according to an itinerary for the event.
“It’s a wonderful time for the community to come and get together and pray for the year,” Belton Mayor pro tem Dan Kirkley said. “We believe in prayer obviously. It’s just a wonderful time for us to unify ourselves. We all come from all kinds of different backgrounds — politically and spiritually. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to spend time together and to pray about those things that are significant to our community”
Kirkley, the founder and president of Hope for the Hungry, will act as the master of the ceremony.
Other featured speakers include Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter. They will read proclamations and greet people to the prayer service.
Davis said it’s an opportunity to lift up the community.
“The Community Prayer Service is an opportunity for the Central Texas community of faith to come together and pray for God’s blessings and providence over Central Texas, over our children and over our schools,” Davis said. “It’s simply just asking for God’s grace.”
The event will have six general prayer areas: Mission and churches, community, government, education, military, health care, and law enforcement.
“It’s for our community. We will have one individual who will do a scripture and another individual who will do a prayer,” Kirkley said.
For example, Belton schools Superintendent Matt Smith will read a passage of scripture and Temple schools Superintendent Bobby Ott will lead everyone through a prayer during the education section.
Other officials expected to speak include state Rep. Hugh Shine, Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis.
“We need God’s grace and we need to give each other grace,” Davis said.
The CARE Leadership Network has another event coming up soon, too. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G. in Temple.
“Come enjoy a hot breakfast, fellowship, prayer and learn what God is doing through the many churches, agencies and organizations,” a newsletter states. “The meeting will be in person and on Zoom. We ask that all wear your mask. We will practice social distancing.”