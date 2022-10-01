Blessing of the animals
A blessing of the animals event will take place at 10:30 a.m. today at the St. Francis Episcopal Church outdoor chapel, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature members of the clergy blessing people’s pets. All pets, large and small, are welcome to participate. A short liturgy will be led by the clergy followed by individual pet blessings. Each pet will receive a St. Francis medallion for their pet collar.
Life Chain event
The 14th-annual Life Chain will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, in Temple.
Participants will gather at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on South 31st Street at 1:45 p.m. and the event will last from 2-3 p.m. Participants are advised to bring a hat and lawn chairs; ice water and signs will be furnished.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”. Those who attend also are welcome to bring their own signs.
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network meeting
The Community Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The event will include breakfast, fellowship and prayer. The event is open to the public.
‘Illuminate’ event
The Vine Church, 4902 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a special two-day event, “Illuminate,” on Oct. 8-9.
The event will feature Justin Lee, an author, speaker, and voice for LGBTQ affirmation.
The event’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9.
There is no cost for admission, but participants are asked to register online at thevinetemple.com. Childcare will be provided on Saturday, and there will be offerings for children as a part of the church’s normal programming on Sunday.
The event is open to the public.
Warriors of Worship conference
First Church of God in Christ, 9084 Prairie View Road in Temple, invites residents to attend Warriors of Worship, a religious conference, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The conference will feature multiple panelists and the theme is “The Answer to What is Ailing You is Faith, Prayer and Intercession”.
Cost is $20 per person. For information call 254-421-0146.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform. The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org. For information call 254-718-6104.
First Christian Church Bible study
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, is starting an eight-week Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays starting Oct. 5.
Senior Minister Mike Snell will lead the study on Paul’s personal letters. This study includes Philemon, First and Second Timothy, and Titus. The study into these letters typically focus more on practical messages than theology, including messages about church leadership in the Pastoral Epistles (1st and 2nd Timothy & Titus).
The Bible study is open to the public. For information contact the church office at 254-770-8905.
Grief Share
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program. The 13-week series offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Sessions are offered at the church from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through Dec. 2. To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
