Outdoor worship service
The community is invited to attend an outdoor worship service and picnic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Legacy Center International, 700 Glen Hollow Lane in Belton.
Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs, pop-up tents, coolers, umbrellas and blankets. The event will include music, praise and fellowship.
New Life Methodist Church of Salado
New Life Methodist Church of Salado, a newly formed congregation of the Global Methodist Church, held special Pentecost Sunday services on May 28 and welcomed 10 new members who joined the church. A reception was held for the new members following the worship service.
“We are so honored to welcome this group of new members to our church and to the Global Methodist denomination,” said Pastor Tom Lathen. “Our church, although relatively new, is growing. We seek members who will make disciples of Jesus Christ, to worship passionately, love extravagantly and witness boldly,” he said.
Pentecost Sunday is recognized as when the Holy Spirit filled the early Christian Church members and added 3,000 new believers. The account in Acts 2 reports that, after Jesus ascended into heaven, Jesus’ followers were gathered together for the Feast of Harvest (Pentecost), and the Holy Spirit “filed the whole house where they were sitting” (Acts 2:2).
The church holds a weekly Bible study at 9 a.m. each Sunday and a worship service at 10 a.m. The church is currently meeting at the Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
For information contact Pastor Tom Lathen at 254-899-5680 or email lathenthomas12@gmail.com.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, Temple is hosting Games and Fellowship from 4-7 p.m. today in Kress Hall. All are invited to bring a snack food or dessert to share and join others to play your favorite game. The event will be held in the parlor and gym of the church. Enter through the front glass doors located on Calhoun Street between N.5th and N. 7th Streets.
Also at 8 a.m. today, the the Property Team will conduct a work day to continue the clean-out/spruce-up project of the church property..
Worship service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Ruby Jett will conclude the message series based on the 23rd Psalm. The Praise Team will lead the music coordinating with the Shepherd theme of the scripture. The service will also include Holy Communion and all are welcome to participate.
All women are invited to a salad luncheon at noon on Sunday in Kress Hall. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a salad, sandwiches, or dessert for lunch and fellowship.
The church continues the book study of “Breakthrough, Trusting God For Big Change In Your Church” by Dawn Darwin Weaks with weekly sessions held on different days/times each week covering the same chapters. Two groups will meet on Sunday from 9-9:45am; one group will meet on Sunday from 11:15 a.m. to noon; and another group on Wednesday from 6-6:45 p.m. The study will continue through June 10.
Saturday, June 10, is the monthly service day at Churches Touching Lives Through Christ. Volunteers assist in sharing grocery items with the community. FCC volunteers the second Saturday of each month beginning at 8 a.m. at CTLC. All are invited to share in this ministry.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple. For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Corinth Missionary Baptist annual Women’s Day
The women of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their 32nd annual Women’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Sunday at 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The theme is “Faithful Women Moving Forward Under the Power of God,” and the scripture reference is Philippians 4:13.
Minister Elverna Turner will deliver the message. There will be special recognition for senior women members age 80 and older. Mistress of Ceremony will be Lisa Easter. Music will be provided by the women’s choir and Minister Shenitria Evans will perform a solo.
The event is open to the public.
