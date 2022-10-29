Wurst helpers

Randy Lewis, left at back, Elli Holt, Pauline Schwertfeger, Lisa Chesser, at back, Carl Bozon, and Jane Snodgrass fill containers for take-out orders during a previous the “Best of the Wurst” festival at Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple.

 Telegram file

Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple will host its annual “Best of the Wurst” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

jvalley@tdtnews.com