Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple will host its annual “Best of the Wurst” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
This year, the authentic German-style dinner event — which will include a bratwursts, German potato salad, red cabbage and green beans — will benefit Zoe’s Wings Foundation and Family Promise of East Bell County.
“We have a council that meets to decide on who the proceeds are going to benefit,” Scott Andrews, a member of the congregation, told the Telegram. “The problem of homelessness in Temple and all over really is a bad one and if there are programs out there that can prevent homelessness or can assist people to stay in their homes, we are 100% behind those organizations.”
Each of these two nonprofit organizations target homelessness locally.
“Zoe’s was set up to assist homeowners who are at risk for having their homes condemned because of repairs that are needed. They come in and actually do the repair for them so that they can stay in their house, so in a way they’re preventing homelessness,” Andrews said. “Family Promise House actually helps families that are homeless get back into a house by going through classes to receive financial instruction on how to better manage their money to keep a roof over their heads.”
Dinners will be available at $13 for a plate and $8 for a small plate at 4202 Hickory Road in Temple where live music will be playing during the event
“We will offer a convenient drive through option if some people would prefer to get home and eat it,” Andrews said. “They don’t have to get out of their cars, because our youth will run the dinners out to the folks.”
Covenant Lutheran Church — which also will offer desserts, a country store featuring homemade goods, and a live auction — is expecting to serve up to 400 meals.
“I had the honor and privilege of visiting Covenant Lutheran Church for their service on Oct. 16th. I talked about the works of Zoe’s Wings Foundation and the continued support needed from the community,” Zoe’s Wings Foundation said in a Facebook post. “Zoe’s Wings is grateful for the thoughtfulness of the church’s generosity to these two organizations that are near and dear to my heart.”
Andrews hopes to see a large crowd turn out on Sunday.
“These are two very worthwhile organizations and our help is but a drop in the bucket from what they need, because the homelessness is so pervasive in our area,” Andrews said.