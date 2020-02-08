Church cook off and musical
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will hold its annual chili cook off and musical 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 924 E. Ave. E in Temple.
The event, which is open to the public, will feature music from The new Gospel Holy Tones, God’s Anointed & Appointed, and The Close Friends Gospel Singers.
For information call the church at 254-778-1255 or contact Gloria Holmes at 254-721-1211.
Bible study series
Freedom Bible Fellowship has announced a new Bible study series that will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays Feb. 2 through Feb. 23 at 501 Jackson St. in Belton.
The series will focus on the word of God concerning beginnings. It will cover the creation, to identity, to the fall, to the covenant of God our Father. Transportation is available. For information call 254-760-3225.
Valentine spaghetti dinner
A Valentine Date-Night Spaghetti Dinner hosted by the youth group at Cross Church on Birdcreek will take place 5-8 p.m. Sunday at 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple. The cost is $8 for a complete meal (spaghetti, salad, garlic bread sticks, dessert, and drink). Prizes will also be offered.
Proceeds will help the Y4HIM Youth Group raise funds to attend youth camp this summer. For information call 254-778-8759 or 254-931-4297.
Gospel concert
Bluegrass artists The Chuck Wagon Gang will perform a free gospel concert 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Full Gospel Church, 810 E. 2nd Street in Belton.
The group was founded in 1935 by D.P. Carter with his son, Ernest, and his two daughters, Effie and Lola. They got their start at a small Lubbock Texas radio station playing country and bluegrass gospel music and their tradition has been carried on by his friends and family. Current member Shaye Smith is the granddaughter of the original alto singer Effie Carter and Howard Gordon who played guitar for The Chuck Wagon Gang in the 1950s and 1960s. The group is known for their harmonies and overall bluegrass vocal talents.
Seating is limited at the church so those who plan to attend are advised to arrive early.
For more information contact Rick Smith at 254-534-5399.
