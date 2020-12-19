Our nation and our world are experiencing desperate and depressing times. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused great stress and depression. The resulting upheaval of the economy and the loss of homes and businesses are just a few of the problems we are facing this Christmas season.
But wait! There is Good News of Great Joy that can overcome the fears, hopelessness, and sorrows of these trying times. Instead of focusing on all the bad news, we must take time to focus on the good news that Christmas is all about — the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Luke 2:9-11: “The angel of the Lord stood before the shepherds and said to them, ‘I bring you good news of GREAT JOY; there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord’”
Luke 2:13-14: “Suddenly, a great multitude of angels appeared, saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men of goodwill.’”
The Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, is the only One who can bring peace and joy to this sinful, selfish world. The miracle of Christmas loudly proclaims that “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” The Christ, the Word of God, was born of a virgin, lived His life without sin before God, died on the cross, and rose again, so that all who believe in Him would receive forgiveness of sins, a new heart and a new spirit, and life everlasting!
The underlying problem in our society today is the self-centeredness of an evil heart. “The heart is deceitful and desperately wicked; who can know it? I, the Lord, search the heart.” (Jeremiah 17:9-10) The only solution to remedy the pride, greed, wickedness, and selfishness in the hearts of men and women is found in the “Reason for this Season” – Jesus! He is the only One who can change the hearts of men, and thereby bring the peace of God and the joy of the Lord into our troubled world.
Socialists, ungodly politicians, and atheists have been trying to eradicate the true meaning of Christmas for decades, but they never will succeed. The only source of true joy and true peace comes from acknowledging and accepting God’s wonderful gift of salvation through His beloved Son, Jesus Christ!
John 16:33: “Jesus said, in Me you may have peace; in the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world!”
During this present condition in our nation and in our world, it is imperative that we turn our eyes on Jesus and celebrate His miraculous birth, His spotless life, His substitutionary death, and His glorious resurrection! Because He lives, we can not only face tomorrow, but we will experience absolute victory over all the forces of evil. “God always causes us to triumph in Jesus Christ!” (2 Cor 2:14)
1 Peter 1:6-8: “Even though we have been distressed by various trials, the genuineness of our faith, though tested by fire, may bring glory to Jesus Christ, who having not seen, we love, and believing, we rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory!”
Let hope come alive, let faith arise, and be joyful in Jesus! Our Father is joyfully anticipating His divine intervention into our nation…expect God’s goodness to be poured on America. The evil plans of the wicked will come to nothing and righteousness will prevail! God’s perfect will for our nation will be accomplished and His righteous leaders will be in leadership.