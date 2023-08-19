Bethel I.M. Church pastoral anniversary
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will celebrate the 15th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. George E. and Lady Sharon Feagin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Rev. U.C. Barnes and the congregation from Corinth M.B. Church will be the special guests.
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ Super Day Celebration
The Greater Belton Church of God in Chris, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will hold a Super Day Celebration at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.
This year’s theme is “Moving Forward — Now” and the corresponding scripture is Philippians 3:13-14.
Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes, pastor of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Christ, will be the keynote speaker. Other special guests include Praise Cathedral COGIC of San Antonio; Greater Zion COGIC and Supt. James P. Weaver; Hicks Chapel COGIC of Lampasas and Supt. Elroy Darden; Williams Chapel COGIC of Rosebud and Elder Darrell C. Martin; and Manasseh COGIC of Rosebud and Elder Michael Mason.
For information call 254-939-1697.
Hopewell Baptist Church anniversary
The congregation of Hopewell Baptist Church in Whitehall will celebrate the church’s 144th anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Dr. George R. Harrison, pastor of the First Baptist Church N.B.C. of Waco, will be the guest speaker. The event is open to the public.
First Christian Church activities
On Saturday, the Property Team and church volunteers from First Christian Church Temple will take an inventory of church furniture, supplies, and equipment in anticipation of the Clean-out Sale scheduled for Sept 28-30. The Heart of Texas Goodwill is partnering with FCC Temple for this fundraiser. A trailer will be parked at the church during the sale for donations.
Also on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. the church will sponsor Game Night. Members of the community are invited to bring a snack and join in playing card, games, dominoes, board games, and bingo with prizes. Participants are advised to enter through the glass doors facing Calhoun Street between North Fifth Street and North Seventh Street.
On Sunday the Belton and Temple First Christian Churches will join in worship at 10 a.m. in FCC Temple’s Kress Hall. All should enter through the glass doors facing Calhoun Street between north Fifth and north seventh Streets in Temple. The Rev. Byron Singleton, interim minister at FCC Belton and chief of chaplains for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, will bring the message. Choir members of both churches will join together for special music. The Praise Team led by David Perez-Guerra, music director and pianist, along with guitarists John Friesner, Brent Mathesen, and vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler will lead the congregation in music. Holy Communion will be served.
Two study groups will meet at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the classroom hallway.
The Wednesday Study Group study will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 This group’s study is “Imagine God’s Limitless Love, A Covenant Conversation for Disciples”. If you are interested in learning about the Disciples of Christ denomination, this study will acquaint you or reacquaint you with its ministry.
The church is located at 300 N Fifth St. in Temple. For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
Operation Christmas Child workshop
A project leader workshop for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to “Grow Your Shoeboxes” as part of the Operation Christmas Child program. Each year, the program sends shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
‘Going Beyond’ simulcast
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast event, on Aug. 26.
Tickets are $20 each and includes a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org./simulcast or at the church office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call Martha Chandler at 254-228-7444 or Mary in the church office at 254-773-6084.
First Methodist Church Day for Women
The First Methodist Church of Temple will hold its annual fall event, “A Day for Women,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Grobowsky Worship and Life Center at the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
The event will include the “Going Beyond” Priscilla Shirer simulcast.
Tickets are $30 each. The event includes a catered lunch, door prizes and a booth from Stitches of Love Women’s Quilt Ministry. Proceeds will help fund local mission and outreach programs. Tickets may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/day4women or at the church office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information contact Kay Birkholz in the church office at 254-773-5269.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene will hold a Grief Share program from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 8. The program is a 13-week series that offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Participants may register online at griefshare.org. For information contact the church office at 254-733-3744.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are multiple options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. Zoom meetings are offered on Tuesday at noon and again at 7 p.m. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.