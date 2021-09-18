Church Women of the Temple Area
The 100th anniversary plus one year of the founding of the Church Women of the Temple Area will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Bethel IM Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple. A covered dish luncheon will be served. Spiritual Lights Gospel Singers will bring the program to the group.
All church women in and around Temple are invited to come to the celebration and join the group.
The executive board will meet at 10 a.m.
Golden Age program at Eighth Street Baptist Church
Eighth Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, will hold a “Golden Age” program 10 a.m. Sunday.
The theme is “Living Our Best Life” and the corresponding scripture is John 3:16.
Julie Franklin will serve as the mistress of ceremony. A tribute to honorees will be given by Lyndon and Angela Mathis.
A memorial will be presented by Bernell Boyd. A music tribute will be given by the Eighth Street Baptist Church choir.
The Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. will introduce the speaker.
The spoken word will be given by Dr. George R. Harrison Sr., pastor of First Baptist Church NBC of Waco.
The program is open to the public.
Holy Trinity Church of Corn Hill annual bazaar
Holy Trinity Church of Corn Hill will hold its annual bazaar Sunday at the parish activity center, 8626 FM 1105 in Jarrell.
A mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. and a meal will be served starting at 11 a.m.
Other activities will include polka music, children’s games, live and silent auctions, a cake walk, a prize drawing and bingo.
C.A.R.E. network back-to-school prayer service
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will hold a back-to-school prayer service 3 p.m. Sunday at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
Area leaders and residents will pray for local schools, children and staff members.
For more information about the network, visit careleadership.org.
Ladies Fall Retreat at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a Ladies Fall Retreat Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.
The retreat, which is free and open to all ladies in the area, will feature speaker and author Peggy Joyce Ruth from Psalm 91 Ministries.
The event will begin Friday evening with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and Ruth will speak at 7 p.m. The retreat will continue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be served Saturday and Ruth will speak twice.
Music will be lead by Austin Jones and there also will be door prizes.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084.
Old Time Revival at Val Verde Baptist Church
Val Verde Baptist Church, 1058 FM 2268 in Holland, will hold an “Old Time Revival” Sept. 26-29 featuring Paul and Vanessa Cherry.
A revival service will take place 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, followed by a free barbecue lunch. The event will continue Sunday evening with gospel music at 5:30 p.m. and the revival service at 6 p.m. An ice cream social will follow the service Sunday evening.
Services will continue 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with refreshments served afterward. The final service will take place 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be followed by a free hot dog supper.
For information call 254-541-6581 or email jard811@gmail.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and fellowship items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.