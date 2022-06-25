The Global Outreach ministry — a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor program that helps students cultivate a love for other cultures through education, connections and opportunities — has not been idle this summer.
Its teams of students and faculty members were sent on five domestic and international missions: May 8-14 in Guatemala, May 29 to June 4 in Alaska, June 4-10 in Costa Rica and June 19 to July 1 in Washington.
During the trips to Guatemala and Costa Rica, health sciences and medical students worked with One More Child, a Florida-based nonprofit organization, to supply medical supplies, work in medical clinics, teach basic hygiene and make home visits.
“Each team reached more than 150 individuals through physical exams, first-aid and dental education, UMHB spokeswoman Ashley Smith said in a news release.
Meanwhile, the four students and two sponsors with the Alaska team traveled to Anchorage and worked through GraceWorks — a nonprofit organization that impacts unchurched children, youth and adults in local parks and communities — to host a Bible camp for children.
“We’d like to thank our partners and our amazing staff for such a great week. We worked in nine park locations, and houses in two different locations,” GraceWorks said in a Facebook post. “We had several accept Jesus Christ as Savior and a couple of people interested in Baptism. Thank you for your continued prayers for our ministry.”
Now, the Washington team is working with Epic Life Church in Seattle until Friday, July 1.
“For two weeks, students will pass out coffee at bus stops, volunteer at a food bank, and participate in various other aspects of community development,” Smith said.
These experiences are certainly meaningful to the participants, as Tiffany Horton, Global Outreach’s director, emphasized their eagerness to help the residents of the regions they visit.
“For some of our students serving, they have never left Texas and never flown on a plane,” she said. “This is their first mission experience, and most have reported this opportunity was life-changing for them.”
Emily Nixon, who graduated from UMHB in 2021, is one of those people.
“Before going, I felt like I wasn’t good enough for God to use me in such a big way,” she said following her trip. “If you’re thinking about going, go. Do it. If it brings God glory, you do not need a sign … and if you feel like you do, this is it. Don’t let money or a feeling or fear hold you back. Pray about it, and if the doors are open, go. Walking through the open doors was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
Students can learn more about the Global Outreach program and its ministry online at umhb.edu/students/spiritual-life/global-outreach.