One of the signs of the end time that will usher in the Second Coming of our Lord Jesus Christ is that “there will earthquakes in various places.” (Luke 21:11) According to scientific data there have been more earthquakes in this last century than in all of history.
In this article I want to mention just two earthquakes that happened centuries ago but have profound and significant meaning for every Christian today. It is very interesting to see what initiated both earthquakes; I will share that later in this article.
The first earthquake happened because of a prayer meeting: “When they had prayed, the place where they were assembled together was shaken; and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and they spoke the Word of God with boldness!” (Acts 4:31). These disciples had just been threatened by the chief priests to stop preaching in the Name of Jesus. Their response: “We ought to obey God rather than men.” Every church should be praying this type of prayer: “Lord, grant Your servants, that with all boldness we may speak Your Word, by stretching out Your hand to heal, and that signs and wonders may be done through the Name of Jesus!” Obviously, the Lord was very pleased with this prayer request! I think He might have done a little dance in heaven! (He does dance, you know – Zeph 3:17) The immediate result of that prayer: “With great power the apostles gave witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus; and great grace was upon them all.” (Acts 4:33)
The second significant earthquake happened when Paul and Silas were imprisoned in a Philippian jail for preaching the Gospel of Christ. “At midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was an earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken; immediately all the doors were opened, and everyone’s chains were loosed.” (Acts 16:35-26) The Philippian jailer was about to kill himself, because he thought the prisoners had escaped, but Paul assured him that they had not. The jailer then asked Paul and Silas, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” How did he know to ask that question? I’m sure he heard Paul and Silas singing the songs of salvation along with the prisoners. Then they said, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved, you and your household!” (Acts 16:31) Immediately he and his family were baptized, rejoicing, and believing in God with all his household. Our Father saves whole households!
Let’s take a look behind the scenes and see what caused these two powerful earthquakes. “An angel, having a golden censer, came and stood at the altar. He was given much incense, that he should offer it with the prayers of all the saints upon the golden altar before the Throne. The smoke of the incense, with the prayers of the saints, ascended before God from the angel’s hand. The angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and threw it to the earth. There were voices, thundering, lightnings, and an earthquake!” (Revelation 8:3-5)
These powerful redemptive earthquakes were caused by Christians praying and praising God! There are many “prodigals” and “prisoners of hope” who are about to be saved, delivered, and set free from the prison of sin and rebellion! Christian parents have a covenant with God: “Because of the blood of your covenant, I will set your prisoners free from the waterless pit.” (Zechariah 9:11). We have God’s Word on it! “All our children will be taught by the Lord, and great shall be the peace of our children.” (Isaiah 54:13) “There is hope in your future, says the Lord, that your children shall come back to their own border.” (Jeremiah 31:17)
“The effective fervent (heartfelt and passionate) prayer of a righteous man or woman avails much!” (James 5:16) God is still in the “earthquake business”, and He’s still looking for those who have some “fire in their bones” and will pray some earth-shaking prayers! It’s time for some more earthquakes!