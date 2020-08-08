CAMERON — The annual homecoming festival for St. Monica Catholic Church, set for Aug. 16, will also provide a good opportunity to see the newly restored church.
Mass begins at 10 a.m.
Restoration of the altar and statues began in February 2018 and was completed by Easter 2018, Gilda Gonzales, church secretary, said Wednesday.
Made possible by the parishioners and Knights of Columbus, the facelift included major repairs to the altar and statues.
The exact age of the altar is unknown. It is believed it was moved from the previous church building to the new one — which was built in the late 1920s.
The altar needed major repair because the wood was separating, the bottom was chipped and the paint was cracking and peeling. The statues were old and the paint was also peeling from them, according to a previous Telegram article.
Founded in 1883, the current church was built in 1927 and 1928 after a fire destroyed the previous building, according to the Milam County Historical Commission. It was named a Texas Historic Landmark in 1983.
Barbecue with all the trimmings will be served from 10:30 a.m. until it’s sold out. The cost is $10 per plate. Tamales and sweets will also be available — but the food is only available by drive-through.
The church is located at 306 S. Nolan St. in Cameron.