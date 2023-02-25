Local businesses and residents will have a chance to get their hands on a variety of teaching and child care supplies next week at a sale hosted by the First Christian Church of Temple.
The church has organized a large, three day, sale of various office and child care related items left over from when it shut down its preschool.
Organizers for the sale said it would be held from Thursday, March 2, to Saturday, March 4, at its building located at 300 N. Fifth St. The entrance to the building is at the corner of North Fifth Street and W. Downs Avenue.
The sale will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Celinda Hallbauer, a member of the church, said the items come from the former preschool that the church ran before it closed down in May of 2021.
“It was a successful ministry for many years serving families in the Central Texas Area. Immediately following the closing, area preschools were invited to purchase supplies and furniture. There were donations to the Temple Children’s Museum and some preschools as well.”
While the church did give away some of its items, Hallbauer said there are still many items available for those who are interested in them.
Organizers said that office, school and household furniture will be sold which includes desks, chairs, filing cabinets, student tables and chairs, cubbies, bookshelves, cabinets and more.
Other items being sold include two printers, children’s books, DVDs, teacher supplies, rugs, children’s dress-up clothes, kitchen items and restaurant items like a new commercial meat slicer. Office and school supplies, toys and children’s furniture, area rugs, arts and craft supplies, party supplies and seasonal decorations will also be available.
Hallbauer said the remaining items are still in good condition and would be great for preschools and child care centers in the area.
“The sale is a Clean-out and Spruce-up Sale which describes why it is being held,” Hallbauer said. “There are five large classrooms in the Education Wing packed with items to sell plus items for sale in our ‘311’ building across fifth street from the church.”
Jason Campbell, another member of the church, said the sale of these items will help slim down the footprint of the church in its time of transition.
Organizers of the sale said money would go towards furthering the church’s ministry in the Central Texas area.
“This has been the first opportunity, post COVID to continue the effort to ‘right size’ our footprint after the Preschool closed and is an opportunity for us to open the sale to the public,” Campbell said.