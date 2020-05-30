First Presbyterian Church service and picnic
First Presbyterian Church, 2500 Church St. in Belton, will hold a drive-in service this Sunday for Pentecost. After worship, the congregation will hold a picnic with live music. The congregation will practice social distancing measures and people also are encouraged to wear masks.
The worship service will take place at 10 a.m. and the bring your own picnic lunch will start at about 11 a.m. Those attending the picnic are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Music will be provided by Brandi Clarke, Bryce Clarke, Jessye Whitis and the FPC Presbytonics.
People are also encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the Helping Hands Ministry food pantry.
Temple Bible Church parking lot service
Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple, will hold a service in the church parking lot 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Church of the Visitation
The Church of the Visitation, located at 144 County Road 3000 in Lott, will have a Graduation Mass on Sunday. If you have a graduate from high school or a place of higher education and would like to participate, contact Linda Lorenz at 254-715-0573.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study group’s adult evening class is registering members for this fall’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Beginning Sept. 14, the class will meet weekly from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15.
Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2021.
For information or to register, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.