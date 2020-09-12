Life Chain date change
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12th-annual Life Chain event has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 1.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The group will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the old Chick-fil-A location on South 31st Street in Temple. The event will end about 3 p.m.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”.
The event also will include a moment of silence.
Holy Trinity Church of Corn Hill annual bazaar
Holy Trinity Church of Corn Hill will hold its annual bazaar starting with a Holy Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
A drive-through meal of Corn Hill friend chicken and barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) at the parish activity center, 8626 FM 1105 in Jarrell. All plates are $12. Kolaches and cakes also will be available for purchase.
The event also will include a drawing for prizes. Tickets cost $3 each or six for $15 and may be purchased in advance or on the day of in the drive-through. The drawing will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 on the church’s Facebook page.
The church also is accepting monetary donations.
“Our bazaar profits amount to 20 percent of our annual income,” a statement reads on the church’s website. “Since we won’t have our live auction, silent auction, games, etc, for income, we ask the you consider what you might have spent in those areas and give an amount similar. Donations can be mailed or brought to the parish office or given in the collection at Mass. Any help will be much appreciated.”
For more information visit www.holytrinityofcornhill.org.
Killeen Bible Study Fellowship
The Killeen Bible Study Fellowship is now registering participants for its fall Women’s Day Class (age 18 and older) and Preschool Program (age 0-5).
The Bible study program will feature an in-depth study of Genesis. The first session will take place online at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
This year’s program is titled “Beginnings: A Study of Genesis”. The program uses a four-fold approach to studying God’s word that includes lecture by a trained teaching leader, notes by scholars, independent study questions, and small group discussions. The preschool program utilizes trained leaders who present age appropriate learning of the identical Bible scriptures that the women’s class is learning each week.
For information or to register, visit www.bsfinternational.org/class/828 or contact the class administrator, Katie Smith, at BSFkatie828@gmail.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.