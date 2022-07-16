Kingdom Builders International Ministries is hosting a two-day “come as you are revival” this weekend at Yettie Polk Park — an event that will feature youth activities, baptisms, live music, praise dancers, and free pizza and drinks.
Speakers will include Brenda and Charles Hunter of Temple, Robert Alexander Jr., Phillip Henry of Temple, Jerome Jackson of Temple, Steve Russo of Austin, David Simmons of Austin, Faye Johnson of Cameron, Linda Thomas of Waco and Sharyon Irizarry of Bryan.
“The Lord has birthed out a ‘come as you are’ revival,” Brenda Hunter, the chief apostle of Kingdom Builders International Ministries, said in a video announcement. “We are inviting all in the region and the surrounding regions to come to this explosion. This explosion will be on fire for we have so many pastors that are coming to have one voice. There will be healing, deliverance and salvation.”
The two-day revival will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“All are welcomed,” Jacque Bell, a teacher with Kingdom Builders International Ministries, said in an email to the Telegram. “Bring your lawn chair and come fellowship in Jesus’ name.”
During the event, children will have their own teacher and impartation.
“Don’t forget to bring your youth,” Hunter, who noted that there will be a tent to shade them from the sun, said. “God’s going to ignite them back on fire.”
Yettie Polk Park is located at 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
For information call 254-624-7200 or 254-935-2044.