Spring revival
The Temple Area Co-ed Ministers Association will host its annual spring revival 6:30 p.m. nightly March 29-31 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The theme of the event is “Built to Proclaim God’s Excellencies,” and the corresponding scripture is I Peter 2:6-10.
The evangelist for the revival will be the Rev. A.C. Stapleton, pastor of Shekinah Glory Baptist Church in Dallas.
Annual Sunday
The ushers, greeters and nurses of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple will celebrate their Annual Sunday program at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The theme is “Doorkeepers Walking in the Light of Jesus,” and “Ye Are the Light of the World,” and the corresponding scriptures are John 8:12 and Matthew 5:14-16.
The speaker for the hour will be the Rev. Michael Easter Sr.
Grand Monday Nights
Temple Bible Church encourages all area grandparents to attend its “Grand Monday Nights” program 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3.
The program will take place in the commons room in the church’s Creekside building at 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple. During the program, area grandparents will have the opportunity to connect, share experiences and share the gospel.
“The blessing of grandparenting puts us in a unique position to share the gospel with our grandchildren. Come and see how our partnership with The Legacy Coalition will equip us and train us to better impact our grandchildren for the kingdom of God,” Dirk Gibson, event spokesman, said in news release.
First Christian Church activities
First Christian Church, Temple will honor Patsy Posey as Elder Emeritus during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday. She has served in many leadership roles since her family joined the church in 1972.
On Sunday, Senior Minister Mike Snell will continue the sermon series titled “Discipledom”.
A Bible study titled “Leadership Styles of Jesus as Found in the Bible” continues 6-7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the church parlor.
On Palm Sunday, April 2, the church will celebrate the beginning of Holy Week during the 10 a.m. worship service. Following the service, a barbecue lunch will be served in celebration of Minister Snell’s three and a half years of ministry at the church. Snell is moving to another ministry position in North Little Rock, Ark. His last service at First Christian Church will be on Sunday, April 16.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Temple. For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Donation request
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, is now accepting donations for its upcoming garage sale fundraiser to be held May 4-6.
Those who wish to donate items are asked to call or text Gayle at 254-718-2683 to schedule a drop off. Most items, including furniture, are welcome except for large appliances and clothes. Proceeds from the sale will help support the church’s ministry and youth programs.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
