Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and families out of poverty, named Alicia Jallah as its next executive director.
Jallah, who joined Helping Hands Ministry with more than 10 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, most recently served as co-executive director for Caritas of Waco — a social services organization with a similar mission to that of Helping Hands Ministry.
“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization,” she said in a news release. “Helping Hands Ministry is a resilient organization that serves thousands of our neighbors in need. I am privileged to join a team that is committed to alleviating the suffering that so many in our community endure.”
Helping Hands Ministry board President Chad McAninch shared that enthusiasm.
“Alicia is a well experienced nonprofit leader that brings a passion to help people who are struggling in poverty and food insecurity,” said Board President Chad McAninch. “The board is excited to work with Alicia as our new executive director and is confident that Helping Hands Ministry will be well positioned under her guidance to thrive in the years to come.”
In 2021, Helpings Hands Ministry served 3,904 individuals through the Neighborhood Food Pantry and provided financial assistance to 550 households.
“Not only do they have the food pantry to meet crisis or emergency needs but they also do lots of development or empowerment courses,” she told the Telegram. “So it really helps people get back on a journey for self-sustainment.
Jallah hopes to expand those services during her tenure with the organization.
“I really want to continue to expand some of the empowerment classes as well as case-management services that are offered to our clients,” she said.
Although Jallah only started her role with Helping Hands Ministry on March 1, she is excited for what is to be accomplished.
“I’ve been here for basically a week and it’s been great,” she said. “This is such a good organization and it’s been great meeting all of the volunteers and really learning about our client base. I’m just really excited to start serving our community.”