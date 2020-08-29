Although COVID-19 still affects the daily lives of Central Texas residents, Vista Community Church in Temple returned Aug. 9 to regular worship services.
When the church at 7051 Stonehollow in Temple first began online services, it was different but exciting to learn new things, Executive Pastor Jon Stroker said Thursday.
“But something special happens when we are all together,” Stroker said. “The first day back we were nervous and excited. It was different, but it was better than nothing.”
Coming back together wasn’t a decision made lightly or without research and approval from the Bell County Public Health District, according to Stroker. When the plans were complete, the church asked the Public Health District to evaluate the steps taken to make the return as safe as possible.
“We never want to create more harm than good,” he said.
The consensus of the Health District was summarized in this evaluation given to the church’s leadership:
“With all of Vista’s precautions that are currently in place… as long as the people do their part to practice social distancing and mask wearing guidelines then attending Vista can be considered a low risk event. It’s the same risk as going to the grocery store. It’s not NO risk… but low risk.”
In response to the virus, the church’s leadership came up with ways to reduce the given risk, Stroker said. Sunday morning services are offered online at 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. In-person services on Sunday are offered at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. To attend in person, pre-registration is required because only 250 people are allowed to worship at the church at a time. To RSVP, visit www.thevista.tv.
Seating is arranged and people will be guided to their seats by ushers. Masks are required for everyone 2 years old and up.
The lobby’s furniture was removed to cut down on people gathering there. Anyone who is sick, at risk, has COVID-19 or has been around someone who does have the virus is asked to join the worship service online.
Online worship is available on Facebook and YouTube, and the church has an app that can be downloaded at thevista.tv/app.
Vespers program
The Vespers program for college students started again Aug. 19 in the church’s north parking lot. It was the first time the group met outside, Stroker said.
Vespers — held weekly at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays — gives college students time to relax, fellowship, drink coffee and deepen their faith. The students are asked to bring their own chairs.
“It’s a time to slow down in a safer environment,” Stroker said. “The students don’t have to come in and feel stagnant.”
Middle school students meet Sunday during the 10 a.m. service in a group called Refuge, and the high school group — called Oasis — meets at 4 p.m. Both meet in the student room.
Stroker’s message to people who have not visited Vista Community Church is that they are “loved, welcomed and wanted.”
“We have people come from all over the spectrum. We lay down our preferences so we can all worship together,” he said.