God and Country concert
The annual God and Country concert will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The concert is free and open to the public. It also will be available to stream online. For information visit fbbelton.org/event-livestream.
Buckholts First Baptist Church vacation Bible school
The First Baptist Church of Buckholts will hold a vacation Bible school program July 18-22.
Registration will begin at 5 p.m. July 18 and the program will be conducted 5:30-7:30 p.m. each evening. A light meal will be served 5:30-6 p.m. each evening with classes following.
For information email fbcbuckholts.com or call or text 512-423-6104.
The church is located at 203 N. Second St. in Buckholts.
Dyess Grove Baptist Church vacation Bible school
Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The theme is “Destination Dig: Excavating the Truth About Jesus”. The program will include Bible stories, singing, crafts and games.
For information contact Lana Peteete at 254-482-0140.
Immanuel Baptist Church vacation Bible school
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, is now registering children for its vacation Bible school program set 6-8:30 p.m. July 12-16.
The theme of the program is “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides & Provides” and it is open to children who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade.
For information or to register visit www.ibctemple.org/ ministries/kids or call 254-773-2147.
Grief Share
Young’s Daughters Bereavement Center, 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Temple, is now offering Grief Share Bereavement classes 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Classes are led by Bob and Sheila Haisler. Classes are free; grief workbooks can be purchased for $25.
Tuesday Solace
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple, is offering a Tuesday Solace program 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays.
The program offers a respite for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. All participants and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Activities will include singing, a short devotional, chair exercises, games and light refreshments.
The program is free. For information call the church office at 254-773-4255.
