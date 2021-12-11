Mt. Zion Church honors pastor
Mt. Zion Church 417 S. 13th St. in Temple, will honor Dr. C. Edward Maze 9:30 a.m. Sunday with the observance of a special birthday celebration and Christmas program.
The program will be followed by a luncheon with the pastor.
The special guest will be Dr. Edward L. Ross, pastor of Abundant Love Fellowship Church in Waco.
The mistress of ceremony will be Rachae Ollison and music will be provided by Mt. Zion Voices of Praise.
The event also will include a tribute to Pastor and First Lady the Rev. Mark Freeman.
Belton First United Methodist Church activities
Belton First United Methodist Church, located at 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton, has announced several upcoming events.
A “Ceremony of Candles Cantata” will be held 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The event will be a musical journey through the events leading up to the birth of Jesus.
The church will hold a Blue Christmas program 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The program is for those experiencing grief and loss during the holidays. “Blue Christmas is about dropping the merry and bright and recognizing the hard stuff — the loss, the relationships, the separations, the hard emotions. Blue Christmas is about recognizing that God knows about sadness and loss and wants to comfort and help you,” a church news release states.
The church also has announced its advent schedule. On Friday, Dec. 24, an outdoor worship will take place at 5 p.m., and candlelight and carols worship services will be held at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 26, one service will take place at 10:45 a.m.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for its in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Joshua, First and Second Peter, and Christian Living – Philemon, 1st-3rd John, and Jude.
The class meets weekly through April 25, 2022. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women only) both of these groups will meet at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 South Wall St. in Belton; and the third option is live online (Zoom). This class is open to all adults – men, women and couples.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or coed.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring break vacations and finish the week of April 25, 2022.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For questions contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or call 254-231-2393 during work hours.
