Fourth Friday singing on hold
Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, has announced that it will postpone its Fourth Friday gospel singing event another month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will keep you updated as time goes on,” said Linda Jackson, church spokeswoman. “We hate to cancel, but feel it’s necessary to protect you all,” she said.
For information call 254-947-5100.
Community Bible Study registering for fall
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study (CBS) adult evening class is registering members for next fall’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Beginning Sept. 14, the class will meet weekly from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, Sixth and Main streets. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about fifteen. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2021.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5 p.m.
Summer Bible study
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple, is offering a summer Bible study for students in sixth through 12th grade. The program will take place 7-9 p.m. Sundays in the Impact Community Garden located behind the church building.
Penn Eichorn will lead the program. All events will be held outdoors and social distancing practices will be followed. Masks are encouraged and will be provided to those who need them. Snacks and drinks will be available, but students will need to eat dinner beforehand.
For information contact Penn Eichorn at 347-497-0081.
Christ the King youth program
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will hold a youth program noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 3. High school students are invited to meet at noon in the sanctuary for adoration, then move to the Christus Center to eat lunch and hang out on the patio. For information contact Kendall Kaulfus at youthministry@ctkbelton.com or call 254-444-3653.
Belton First United Methodist Church vacation Bible school
Belton First United Methodist Church is offering an online vacation Bible school program. An opening ceremony will take place on Facebook Live 9 a.m. starting July 13. The program will run through July 17.
The program is open to children age 3 through fifth grade. Supply kits will be provided and there is no cost to register.
To register, visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/beltonfumc.
