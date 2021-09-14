The CARE Leadership Network will host a back-to-school-prayer service at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Temple Bible Church.
Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, a longtime volunteer for the network, said the theme for this year’s program is “He will always be with you.”
“I think in this time, more than ever, we need to band together to make sure that our children are safe and protected,” she told the Telegram. “We believe that prayer is the strongest tool that we do have, so we’re inviting the full community to participate in prayer … to make sure that our children stay safe as they get back to learning. That’s what’s important.”
Morales is hoping for at least 200 area residents to make the journey out to Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple, on Sunday.
During the event — which is in its 21st year — administrators from Temple ISD, Belton ISD, Priority Charter Schools, Holy Trinity High School and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will read scripture and lead attendees in prayer.
Meanwhile, music will be provided by the Temple High School Polyfoniks, the Belton High School Madrigals and the New Day Fellowship Church Choir, according to the CARE Leadership Network.
“We’ll have a little variety of awesome leaders from all over our community involved,” Morales said. “It’s a united effort … so I think it’s really great that we’re coming together as a community to pray for our students, our schools, our teachers and all those involved.”
Morales — who was happy to see students return to in-person instruction this semester — is urging anyone who attends to adhere to the recommended safety protocols.
“We’d like to suggest that they wear masks,” she said.
With COVID-19 infections on the rise in Bell County, Morales expects the back-to-school prayer service to also be live-streamed online at templebiblechurch.org.
“So hopefully those who can’t attend in person can join in,” she said.
Regardless of how area residents tune into the program this weekend, Morales is just happy her community can gather in prayer.
“We forget how other countries can’t come together and pray, so we’re really blessed that we can,” Morales said. “This is one example of how we can strengthen our community.”