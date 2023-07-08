Pearl Church of Christ revival
A revival will take place at 7 p.m. today at Pearl Church of Christ, 6790 FM 183 in Pearl. The speaker will be Wil Jackson and following the service homemade ice cream and snacks will be served.
The revival will continue at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Chris Halpayne as the speaker. A brunch will follow the service.
The event is open to the public. For information call 254-865-9282.
First Christian Church Temple
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, has announced several upcoming activities.
Members of the church will volunteer from 8 a.m. to noon today at the Churches Touching Lives for Christ food pantry.
A worship service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Dr. Jeff Bates will bring the message “Who is My Neighbor” based on Luke 10:25-37. Dr. Bates is a physician with more than 20 years of experience. He is involved in seven mission projects in foreign countries and in Central Texas. The Praise Team will be led by David Perez-Guerra, music director and pianist. Holy Communion will be served. Following the worship service on Sunday, the church will host a fellowship dinner at 11:15 a.m. in Kress Hall followed by Leadership Team meetings. All are invited to join the lunch and participate with one of the teams: Christian Education, Community Life and Fellowship, Outreach, PR/Evangelism, Stewardship, or Worship.
Weekly study groups continue to meet. Two groups will meet 9-9:45 a.m. Sunday and another group meets 6-6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Wednesday study group’s topic is “Imagine God’s Limitless Love, A Covenant Conversation with Disciples.” This study will acquaint participants with the Disciples of Christ denomination.
For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
Operation Christmas Child workshop
A project leader workshop for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to “Grow Your Shoeboxes” as part of the Operation Christmas Child program. Each year, the program sends shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Peaceful Rest Baptist Church pastor anniversary
Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, 105 Walton St. in Moody, will hold a fifth anniversary celebration for the Rev. Noah Cobb and his wife at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
The Rev. Willie Earl Robertson and members of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple will be the special guests.
The event is open to the public.
‘Going Beyond’ simulcast
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast event, on Aug. 26.
Tickets are $20 each and includes a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org./simulcast or at the church office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call Martha Chandler at 254-228-7444 or Mary in the church office at 254-773-6084.
Belton First United Methodist VBS
Belton First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton, will hold a vacation Bible school program from 9 a.m. to noon July 17-21. The program is open to children age 3 up to the sixth grade.
The theme is “Twist and Turns” and the program will include games and Bible lessons.
To register to volunteer or to register a child, visit www.fumcbelton.org/vbs. For information call 254-939-5703.
Grief Share program
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is holding a special two-hour Grief Share seminar, “Loss of a Spouse,” at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, in the church’s fellowship hall.
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women. Topics include what to expect in the days to come and how to deal with loneliness.
The seminar is free. For information or to reserve a space, call the church office at 254-773-6084.
C.A.R.E. network meeting
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The meeting will include breakfast, a time of prayer, sharing and networking.
The meeting is open to the public.
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church VBS
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12395 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold a vacation Bible school program 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 10-14.
The children will start each evening with a meal. Activities will include Bible stories, music and crafts.
Families who want to participate are asked to RSVP as soon as possible at 254-946-5100 or 254-613-3775.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items.