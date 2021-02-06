New pastor at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett
Sunday will be the first day of services for the Rev. Jeremy Ullrich at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett.
Ullrich was recently called to minister at the church. His family includes his wife, Amanda, who is also a pastor, and their three children. Ullrich, a native of Brenham, comes to the area after serving at Shepherd King Lutheran Church in Lubbock. His wife also served at churches in Littlefield and Levelland.
The church, located at 30650 State Highway 95 in Bartlett, holds worship services at 10:30 a.m. and standard COVID-19 precautions are observed, including masks and social distancing.
Church services are available live on Facebook and also are posted online at stjohnbartlett.org.
Special program set at Eighth Street Baptist Church
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, has started a new Bible study ministry series titled “Strengthening Our Faith For Such a Time As This”. As part of the program, congregation members will give presentations at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Deacon Walter Ponder will present “Why Does Faith Work For Such a Time As This” on Feb. 10.
Julia Franklin will present “Trusting God in a Story For Such a Time As This” on Feb. 17. Deacon Michael Williams will present “The Strength of Faith” on Feb. 24. Leslie Daniels will present “Faith in Uncertain Times” on March 3. Sandra Harrison will present “Faith to Wait on The Lord” on March 10.
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. will close out the series with “Keeping Our Eyes on the Prize” on March 17.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is continuing to register members for an in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
The class meets weekly live online on Zoom. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in live online core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups live online. Following the small group sessions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture which is on YouTube via a link to registered participants. The class will finish April 30.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call 254-231-2393 during regular work hours.
