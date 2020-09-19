God makes you unbreakable!
As the French were overrun in World War II, Churchill flew to Paris.
He immediately recognized the gravity of the situation when he observed that the French government was already burning its archives and preparing for an evacuation of the capital. In a somber meeting with the French commanders, Churchill asked General Gamelin, “Where is the strategic reserve?” that had saved Paris in the First World War. Gamelin replied: “There is none. Inferior numbers, inferior equipment, inferior methods.”
Do you ever feel like you have inferior numbers, inferior equipment, and inferior methods as you strive to be salt and light in the world? The prophet Jeremiah felt the same way. He was caught between the monstrous impenitence of Judah and the unbending justice of God. And although he fought against it, he could not overcome the cold despair that numbed his faith. They refused to listen and instead saw Jeremiah as the problem. If it wasn’t for him and his preaching of judgment, they would be at peace.
Jeremiah had always found comfort in the Word, but this time despair was too much for him. He was overrun by doubt. He called God’s promises into question. “You are like a deceptive brook, like a spring that fails” (Jer 15:18). In the heat of battle does God give out on me? “Why is my pain unending and my wound grievous and incurable?” (Jer 15:18). His pain blotted out all hope.
This is dangerous ground. By calling God unfaithful, we compromise his eternal message. By compromising his message, we plunge ourselves deeper into despair.
In fact, we compromise the certainty of our hope of salvation both for ourselves and others. Who would believe us about the truth of the resurrection if we often complain that God is unfaithful? We become false prophets when we cast doubt upon God’s Word.
God’s reaction to Jeremiah, and us, is blunt and to the point. “Repent.” “You are turning to the people, turn back to me! (Repent simply means “turn around”). “Repent,” God said, and “I will make you a wall to this people, a fortified wall of bronze. They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you to rescue and save you” (Jer 15:20). Turn to God. He is your strength. He will rescue. He makes you an unbreakable wall with his faithful promises cannot be breeched.
