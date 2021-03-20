Rarely have I ever seen such hope and promise being celebrated all around me. Spring is normally a time of the year in which all kinds of religious groups make a time of renewal among humanity. It’s wonderful to watch our Hindu neighbors celebrate Holi (for those of us who may not be quite as up to date with world religious customs, that’s the holiday which is often observed with gaily colored dust being tossed with abandon, marking the return of color to a drab world of winter).
My religious tradition talks about the triumph of love and forgiveness over the hardness of heart and the cruelty of selfishness. We proclaim a God who was so loving that being separated from us was simply unbearable. That along with telling us better ways to live, along with bringing a message of hope for dark times, the embodied love of God was willing to submit himself to all of the baser instincts of humanity. To suffer and die, if that’s what it took to release us from the bondage of such self-centeredness. We find ourselves not following the way of love, but the ways that lead to death.
It might be easy to proclaim such a message of hope and joy, when all around us there are signs of recovery, regained health, and a more generous spirit at work in the world. But it’s also far too easy to get caught up in these promises, and forget that we’ve been here before. In training for my ministry, I was often reminded that if I ever doubted that the World needed a savior, I could always just look out the window. “The only verifiable doctrine of the Christian church is the reality of sin,” I was told.
So, to keep both balance, and to make a right effort at continuing this message of hope and joy, let me call us all to mind of a favorite teaching of Martin Luther, “simul justus et peccator.” That is, we find ourselves, at the one and the same time, both justified, and yet a sinner. I take this to mean that while hope, joy, and love is gloriously coming to birth all around us at this most holy time of the year, I can see that the need for forgiveness, giving, and yes, a graceful way of dealing with one another, is also still quite pronounced.
By all means, let’s celebrate joy. But, let’s also do it in a way that recognizes the need, the hurt, and the ways in which we can work with the Creator of the universe to make this world a better place.