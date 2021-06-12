St. Luke vacation Bible school
St. Luke Catholic Church of Temple will hold its vacation Bible school program from 9 a.m. until noon July 26-30 at the church.
This year’s program is “Rocky Railway”. Parents can register their children online at slparish.com under the Faith Formation tab.
There will be an early dropoff at 7:30 a.m. to allow working parents to drop off their children.
Immanuel Baptist Church vacation Bible school
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, is now registering children for its vacation Bible school program set 6-8:30 p.m. July 12-16.
The theme of the program is “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides & Provides” and it is open to children who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade.
For information or to register visit www.ibctemple.org/ ministries/kids or call 254-773-2147.
Grief Share
Young’s Daughters Bereavement Center, 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Temple, is now offering Grief Share Bereavement classes 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Classes are led by Bob and Sheila Haisler. Classes are free; grief workbooks can be purchased for $25.
Tuesday Solace
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple, is offering a Tuesday Solace program 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays.
The program offers a respite for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. All participants and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Activities will include singing, a short devotional, chair exercises, games and light refreshments.
The program is free. For information call the church office at 254-541-4255.
Ocker Brethren Church Father’s Day event
Ocker Brethren Church will hold its annual Father’s Day barbecue fundraiser 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and will include ribs, sausage, sides, dessert and tea. Patrons may dine in or get plates to-go.
The event also will include a silent auction and a drawing for a quilt.
