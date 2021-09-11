Operation Christmas Child leadership workshop
Operation Christmas Child is seeking area project leaders to learn how to mobilize others to pack shoebox gifts for children in need around the world.
A leadership workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the fellowship hall of Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn up-to-date information about Operation Christmas Child through group activities and demonstrations.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse.
For more information contact Catherine Scribner at 254-624-0926.
Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church annual picnic
The congregation of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak will hold its annual homecoming picnic Sunday at the church located at 6633 FM 2269 in Buckholts.
A mass will take place at 10:15 a.m. and a meal will start at 11 a.m. The meal will include fried chicken and sausage plates with all the trimmings and plates cost $12 each. Patrons may choose to dine in or get their meals to go with a drive-through line. Games will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the Praha Bros. will provide entertainment from noon to 3 p.m. A live auction will start at 2:30 p.m. The event will conclude with a prize drawing.
The event is open to the public. For information call 254-985-2280.
Holy Trinity Church of Corn Hill annual bazaar
Holy Trinity Church of Corn Hill will hold its annual bazaar Sunday, Sept. 19, at the parish activity center, 8626 FM 1105 in Jarrell.
A mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. and a meal will be served starting at 11 a.m.
Other activities will include polka music, children’s games, live and silent auctions, a cake walk, a prize drawing and bingo.
Community Bible Study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Joshua, 1st and 2nd Peter, and Christian living (Philemon, 1st-3rd John, and Jude).
Beginning the week of Sept. 13, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person on Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open only to the Women’s Day Remote Core Group); and live online via the Zoom meeting platform. All in-person sessions will take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women or married couples.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 participants. Following the small group sessions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring break vacations and finishes the week of April 25, 2022.
For more information or to register, visit www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. For information during work hours, call 254-231-2393.
Reverb youth program
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple, is hosting Reverb, a program for students in fourth through 12th grade, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
A preview event will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The theme for the Reverb program is “Flawed Heroes: Finding Meaning in the Middle of Mayhem”. The program will include food, games, Bible study, small-group time and fellowship.
Participants must register online at forms.gle/meH6NFp4tkMu4swh6.
C.A.R.E. network back-to-school prayer service
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will hold a back-to-school prayer service 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
Area leaders and residents will pray for local schools, children and staff members.
For more information about the network, visit careleadership.org.
Ladies Fall Retreat at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a Ladies Fall Retreat Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.
The retreat, which is free and open to all ladies in the area, will feature speaker and author Peggy Joyce Ruth from Psalm 91 Ministries.
The event will begin Friday evening with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and Ruth will speak at 7 p.m. The retreat will continue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be served Saturday and Ruth will speak twice.
Music will be lead by Austin Jones and there also will be door prizes.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084.
J.A.I.L. ministry banquet
The Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives ministry will hold its annual banquet virtually this year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
The banquet serves as a primary fundraiser for the J.A.I.L. ministry. J.A.I.L. is a non-profit, non-denominational ministry that provides services to Bell County inmates, former inmates, victims and their families, and law enforcement processionals.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Eddie Sanders. For information call 254-933-8506, email jailmin@jailmin.org or visit www.jailmin.org.
