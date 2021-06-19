Eighth Street Baptist Church upcoming programs
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, has announced several upcoming programs.
The church will present a two-part documentary, “The Black Church: This is Our Story; This is Our Song,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 30. The documentary, narrated by Henry Louis Gates Jr., chronicles the rich history of the black church. The documentary begins with enslavement and then covers emancipation, Jim Crow, the Great Migration, the Civil Rights movement and ends in the present day. Key figures, political debates and musical traditions are all covered in the documentary.
The church will host a seven-week Bible study titled “Your Life Matters to God” starting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. The study will focus on salvation, sanctification, the Holy Spirit, a view of the present world, our transformation and more.
C.A.R.E Leadership Network
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Network will meet 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The meeting will include breakfast, prayer and fellowship.
Immanuel Baptist Church vacation Bible school
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, is now registering children for its vacation Bible school program set 6-8:30 p.m. July 12-16.
The theme of the program is “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides & Provides” and it is open to children who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade.
For information or to register visit www.ibctemple.org/ ministries/kids or call 254-773-2147.
Covenant Lutheran Church vacation Bible school
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday evening in July.
The program is open to children age 3 and older. Those older than sixth grade may serve as helpers. A meal will be provided.
Those who wish to attend must register in advance by June 24. For information or to register call 254-773-7718.
Grief Share
Young’s Daughters Bereavement Center, 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Temple, is now offering Grief Share Bereavement classes 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Classes are led by Bob and Sheila Haisler. Classes are free; grief workbooks can be purchased for $25.
Tuesday Solace
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple, is offering a Tuesday Solace program 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays.
The program offers a respite for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. All participants and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Activities will include singing, a short devotional, chair exercises, games and light refreshments.
The program is free. For information call the church office at 254-773-4255.
Ocker Brethren Church Father’s Day event
Ocker Brethren Church will hold its annual Father’s Day barbecue fundraiser 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and will include ribs, sausage, sides, dessert and tea. Patrons may dine in or get plates to-go.
The event also will include a silent auction and a drawing for a quilt.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews. com. All items are due by noon Monday.