Salado Community Chorus

Director Dottie Shirley conducts the Salado Community Chorus during its 2021 spring concert Tuesday, April 27, at the First Baptist Church in Salado. The concert featured patriotic, popular, and spiritual songs. The group works to promote music and harmony in the Village of Salado through free public concerts and performances for various civic organizations. For more information visit www.saladochorus.com.

 Jason Deckman/Special to the Telegram

Apostolic Push series

A new series titled “Apostolic Push” will be offered starting 6 p.m. Sunday at Kingdom Builders International Ministries, 1218 S. 25th St. in Temple.

The guest speakers will be Senior Elder Leola Carrington and Deacon Chauwaga Carrington.

National Day of Prayer

The Central Texas Republican Women and the Salado Area Republican Women groups invite the public to participate in the 70th year of the National Day of Prayer observance 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, on the northside steps of the Belton Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.

Participants will have the opportunity to pray for the community and for the nation. The theme for this year is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,” and the corresponding Bible verse is 2 Corinthians 3:17.

The event is open to the public.

C.A.R.E. Leadership Network prayer breakfast

The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at A New Day Fellowship Church, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple for fellowship, breakfast and prayer.

The meeting is open to the public. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

