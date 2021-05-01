Apostolic Push series
A new series titled “Apostolic Push” will be offered starting 6 p.m. Sunday at Kingdom Builders International Ministries, 1218 S. 25th St. in Temple.
The guest speakers will be Senior Elder Leola Carrington and Deacon Chauwaga Carrington.
National Day of Prayer
The Central Texas Republican Women and the Salado Area Republican Women groups invite the public to participate in the 70th year of the National Day of Prayer observance 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, on the northside steps of the Belton Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Participants will have the opportunity to pray for the community and for the nation. The theme for this year is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,” and the corresponding Bible verse is 2 Corinthians 3:17.
The event is open to the public.
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network prayer breakfast
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at A New Day Fellowship Church, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple for fellowship, breakfast and prayer.
The meeting is open to the public. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
