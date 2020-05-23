Church of the Visitation
The Church of the Visitation, located at 144 County Road 3000 in Lott, has announced that its Historical Memorial Day Tribute scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
The church has also announced that the parish will have a Graduation Mass on Sunday, May 31. If you have a graduate from high school or a place of higher education and would like to participate, contact Linda Lorenz at 254-715-0573.
