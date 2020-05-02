Temple Bible Church recently launched a new outreach campaign called “Love Your Neighbor” specifically designed for members to assist others in the community during the coronavirus epidemic.
“We see a lot of response from our people,” Tim Cartwright, Temple Bible Church local outreach pastor, said. “These campaigns help bring the church together doing what Jesus called us to do. It creates a bond.”
In the “Love Your Neighbor” campaign, participants print a brochure, put their contact information on it and leave it with neighbors.
The brochure reads “HEY NEIGHBOR! It’s a strange time of quarantines, health concerns, and unmet needs all around us. During this time it is very important to be neighborly, I’d love to help” along with a list of suggested tasks members can provide and concludes “If any of these would be helpful or if you have other needs, please call, text or email!”
Cartwright said the idea was brought forth by the church’s global outreach pastor, Brandon Brewer, who discovered the idea from a friend.
“He put together this opportunity to help neighbors down the street,” Cartwright said. “Basically to be a better neighbor but also ask for specific needs they may have. During this time people are struggling and they don’t feel like they have permission to ask for help. This form we print out is to encourage neighbors and offer assistance in any way possible.”
The campaign is the latest the church has implemented during the coronavirus epidemic.
The church already has been working with Temple ISD with its Dinner Essential program.
The program provides a weekly dinner to more than 100 families.
“We have a relationship with Temple ISD,” Cartwright said. “Gil Hollie (Temple After School Centers for Education Coordinator) is a good friend of mine, and he and I work together a lot with projects going on. Anytime something like this happens we get together to see what’s the best way to serve our community.”
Temple ISD provides breakfast and lunch for students, and also began a weekend service.
“What I said was ‘why doesn’t Temple Bible Church do Monday’,” he said. “We can give enough dinner for the week.”
The program has expanded from working with Temple ISD students and their families, to the healthcare industry.
Healthcare workers can now request a bag from the church, come by and pick up a bag for a week of dinners.
The programs rely on donations from the church members, who, according to Cartwright, have been very responsive.
Cartwright said even after the pandemic passes, the program may remain in some form.
“We may just have to change the wording on the handout, but it is something we can keep doing,” he said.