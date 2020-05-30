Churches usually begin planning months ahead for ideas to entertain and to provide spiritual enrichment through Vacation Bible School programs.
Music, crafts, games and group activities are offered through these much-anticipated programs in Bell County communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty and second thoughts about whether to hold Vacation Bible School this year and when is best.
Other churches have decided to forge ahead with plans while they are aware plans may have to change. Yet others already have cancelled VBS.
Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God
Although no dates are set at this time, the tentative plan is to have VBS 6-8 p.m. sometime in July.
The cost will be $5 per child for the program called “Wilderness Escape".
The church is at 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Memorial Baptist Church
Aug. 3-7 are the possible dates for VBS at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
VBS will be in the evenings, but times are not locked in yet.
In essence, church members are playing it by ear before they finalize plans.
Belton Church of Christ
As of Tuesday, VBS was planned for the summer’s end at Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St.
St. Luke Catholic Church
The committee is talking about whether or not VBS will be offered this summer. No final decision has been made for the church at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
First Baptist Church of Belton
One congregation that definitely chose to cancel VBS this summer for safety is First Baptist Church of Belton, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
As for several others, the reason for the cancellation is COVID-19.
