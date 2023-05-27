Bethel Independent Methodist Church
Bethel Independent Methodist Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold a “100 Women in White” Women’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Faye Johnson and the congregation from Cameron Grove Baptist Church in Cameron will be the special guests. For information call 254-624-3659.
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network
The Community Alternative Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The meeting will include breakfast, and a time of prayer and fellowship.
Those who attend are advised to park in lot B or C and meet in the church’s gym.
The meeting is open to the public.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, will celebrate Pentecost during the service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Jeff Stegall, executive director of the nonprofit Feed My Sheep, will be the guest speaker. His message is titled “A Generation Gone Astray” and it is based on Acts 2:36-40. The Praise Team, which includes vocalists Melissa Lohr and Kaiya Fowler, and guitarists John Friesner and Brent Mathesen, will lead the music. The service, which is open to the public, also will include Holy Communion.
Members of the church are continuing the book study of “Breakthrough, Trusting God for Big Change in Your Church” by Dawn Darwin Weaks with weekly sessions held on different days and times. Two groups will meet on Sunday from 9-9:45 a.m.; one group will meet Sunday from 11:15 a.m. to noon; and another group will meet on Wednesday from 6-6:45 p.m.
On Saturday, June 3, the church will host a games and fellowship evening from 4-7 p.m. The public is invited to bring a snack food dish or dessert to share and join others to play favorite games. The event will take place in the church’s gym. Participants are advised to enter through the front glass doors located on Calhoun Street between north Fifth Street and north Seventh Street.
For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items.