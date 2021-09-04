For some time, the First Baptist Church of Temple has had a baptism celebration marking the end of summer and the onset of school.
“We have normally gone to a water park in the community, so we weren’t able to get that venue this year,” said David Goddard, the church’s family and discipleship pastor.
In lieu of that, on the night of the first Sunday in August, First Baptist had a church-wide fellowship and baptism celebration. About 11 persons were baptized, he said, from elementary age children through young adults, and one young man in his mid 20s.
Called Baptism and Burgers, the event was planned by the church’s family ministry team, made up of Goddard; Maria Tubbs, preschool minister; Jonathan Brown, children’s minister; and Jim Siegel, student minister. These ministers participated in baptisms in their age group, Goddard said, and some parents also got involved. The baptisms took place in the sanctuary and then everybody went across the hall for hamburgers.
Afterward the activities moved outside where water inflatables had been set up. There were also yard games for adults while their children played on the water slides, Goddard said.
Brown called the evening “fantastic,” and said there were about 200 people, the church’s biggest special event since COVID began.
“It’s just connections made by parents and kid-to-kid, which is wonderful,” Brown said. “I think we had seven elementary kids baptized that day. We used a horse trough. We don’t have a regular baptistery. When we moved here we just decided not to, because we were going to build another sanctuary which would have a regular baptistery.”
He said they heated the water with a big portable heater.
The church got the horse trough idea from the cowboy churches in the area, who regularly use a horse trough for baptisms, Brown said.
“The little kids can stand in it,” he said. “The older ones, the taller ones, we have them sit down.”
Eshod Aguila, the only adult in this group of baptisms, was baptized by Goddard.
“Growing up as a Christian I just never got baptized,” Aguila said. “When I married my wife we just knew it was time for me to get baptized.”
His wife’s name is Jessica and they have three boys: Colton, 6, Logan, 3, and Jalen, a newborn.
Aguila said the horse trough didn’t bother him.
“This was my first time, so I didn’t really know it was any different,” he said. “I really didn’t know what to expect as to what I was going to be baptized in.”
“We brought our kids and it was a great time,” he said.
Some members of the church he hadn’t met before introduced themselves and he and his family played yard games with them, he said, so it was good to meet some new people.
Goddard said the church will probably repeat Baptism and Burgers next year. Upcoming events include a Sept. 26 family worship service. It will start with pizza at 5 p.m., followed by worship and then watermelon at 6:15 p.m., he said.
On Oct. 31, the church will host a walk-through trunk or treat from 5-6:30 p.m.