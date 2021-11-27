Third-generation Southeast Asia missionary Dave Dawson, visiting First Christian Church of Temple for the first time, told the congregation recently that he lives and works by reminding himself that “I’m in church all day, every day, not just Sunday morning.”
He said when he was growing up, he questioned whether “God was really real, or whether he’s just for my grandparents, for Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. I had to learn to take the cross from the shelf on Sunday morning and use it all the time by sharing love with everyone in my life.”
He said love is the key element in his life and work, the element that determines success or failure.
“We’re told to love God and our neighbor, and you can’t love God without loving your neighbor, especially the neighbors who are hard to love,” he said. “You can’t obey one command without obeying the other.”
Dawson, with a master of divinity degree from Tyndale Theological Seminary in the Netherlands, is sent and funded by a nondenominational mission support agency called the Pioneers.
He also holds a degree in political science from the University of Washington.
His wife, Mint, a native Thai, with a university public health degree, works with the Mekong Minority Foundation, helping tribal groups along the Thai-Burmese border get health services in Thailand.
Mint and their son Taiga were with him during his recent visit. Dawson said they fell in love early in his ministry before he was sent as a missionary to Iraq. He asked her if she could wait six years for his return, and she did.
First Christian Church is a member congregation of the Indianapolis-based Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The denomination sent Dawson’s grandparents, Joan and Allen Eubank, as missionaries to Thailand 60 years ago, and they remain in ministry there. Dawson said he saw his grandfather perform a baptism at the age of 92.
Dave and Mint met in a performing group called Thai Dance Folk Drama, a function of the Christian Communications Institute begun by his grandparents.
The elder Eubanks have visited the Temple church several times, sometimes bringing members of the dance and drama troupe with them.
Dawson said, “Our first calling is to the Wa people, but I also feel called to work with other ethnic groups along the Thai-Myanmar (Burma) border.” He is working with the Church of Christ in Thailand to build a church planting team. He said 77 new churches have grown up on the Burmese side of the border in the past 25 years, and he and colleagues encourage, support and work with local church pastors, leaders and evangelists.
“We help our people stay in Burma so they don’t have to emigrate and become a burden to the Thai government,” he said.
The Church of Christ in Thailand is a cooperative organization of the Disciples of Christ and Presbyterian, Baptist, Mennonite and other denominations.
“The churches we’ve founded and supported have grown to the point that they send out missionaries of their own,” he said.
The Rev. Mike Snell, senior minister of First Christian Church, told the congregation, “I’m always amazed by the giving hearts of missionaries. At the start of my week, when I think of all that faces them during their week, I have to drop my head a little. We should all feel inspired to reflect on our own missions at home.”
