What a wonderful time to be alive and to know the Lord Jesus Christ as your personal Savior. I’m always amazed to see another year and behold what the Lord has done and is doing in the world today.
I was reading John 20:24-31 and thinking how my life of faith looks a lot like Thomas in many ways if I’m honest. We all know about how he doubted the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ and said that he would only believe if he could see in his hands the print of the nails, and put his finger into the print of the nails, and to thrust his hand into Jesus side, he would not believe.
We’re told to live by faith and not by sight, and that faith is the substance of things hoped for the evidence of things not seen. But how many of us is truly more like Thomas then we would like to admit. That the only time we truly believe is when we see and touch the things we’re hoping for and so not see the true fruit of our faith in the realm that we should. So I guess we each need to examine our faith and see if we’re living according to God’s faith.
What’s interesting by that passage of Scripture is that after eight days, Jesus appears again, and Thomas was in the room with them, as he was commanded to tarry until he was endued with Power from on High. Faith comes from hearing the Word of God and is released as we obey God’s command. The seventh day is the day of completion, God’s perfect number, and when we completely obey God’s word His Power from on high will be released to manifest the glory of God. The problem with most of us is that like Thomas we don’t do things the way God tells us, we cut corners.
But thanks be to God that He’s not slack concerning His Promises and will not allow His word to return void, it will accomplish the purpose it was sent to fulfill. I like how when what was hoped for was manifested Thomas was hesitant to do what he said he needed to see and do. Jesus told him reach here touch and see, and be not faithless, but believing.
Thomas said My Lord and my God. Jesus said, “You believe because you see, and you touch: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.”
Let’s not be like Thomas, let faith arise this year. Let the Word of God be a Now Word, that enables us to see from the unseen into the seen.