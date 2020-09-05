BELTON — “Together again” summarizes how Belton’s First Presbyterian Church worship team leader Kay Atwood feels about this Sunday.
The congregation will have its first worship service back in the sanctuary since COVID-19 arrived in Central Texas, Atwood said.
All of the health directives from local health officials will be followed at the service, which begins at 11 a.m. People will wear masks and sit 6 feet apart. Masks, hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided for those who need them.
“We’re just learning how to worship in this new time and age,” Pastor Kathy Vineyard said Thursday. She called it “hybrid worship,” and said the services will still be livestreamed and on the church’s Facebook page.
“The congregation should be excited to know worship will be abbreviated — which will include my sermon,” Vineyard said as she laughed.
Beginning in March, all but two of the worship services were held on Zoom. Two parking lot services, one on Pentecost and another on Easter, were the exceptions.
Individual communion kits will be used, according to Vineyard, which is the first Sunday of the month and is when the members celebrate Communion.
The church has about 45 members. Forty-two members went to the last parking lot service.
The Chime Choir will perform again because there are no vocal elements, and the vocal choir practiced but won’t perform. More music will be provided with the return of their organist/pianist.
The church has held up surprisingly well financially, according to Vineyard.
“They’ve been here for 150 years and plan to stick around another 150 years,” she said.
COVID-19 wasn’t responsible for the two church members who have died, and no one in the church has the virus, Vineyard said.
The church is located at 2500 Church St.