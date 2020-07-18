SALADO — If you think it’s a tad odd to resurrect a church that has been dormant for over a decade in a community that no longer exists in a 106-year-old building with no electricity or water during a pandemic in the brutal Texas summer heat you likely wouldn’t be alone.
However, when 62-year-old James Cox received a rude awakening that he knows was a calling from God he realized this was the path to take and the old Willingham Spring Baptist Church was the place to begin his faith journey as a pastor.
“I received a calling in my garage sitting in my wooden chair,” said Cox. “It felt like I was having a heart attack. It felt like God put his hands around my throat and said, ‘You better do this, and you better do it right.’”
The retired naval veteran and aircraft maintenance contractor heeded the call. Cox, who lives in Nolanville, became an ordained minister, married his sweetheart, Tracy, three months ago and found a place to begin his ministry.
“We’ve known each other for 13 years,” said Tracy, a retired employee with MHMR. “Once he started going to church with me, I knew he had changed. I can see the changes and now it’s really clear he is supposed to do this.”
Willingham Spring Baptist Church has seen its share of stops and starts since it first came to be in 1911 on a stretch of what is now FM 2483 about five miles west of Salado. A Methodist minister from nearby Prairie Dell was instrumental in establishing the church and within three years the white building that still sits by the side of the road was finished. The same structure served as a community schoolhouse for the youth of Willingham Springs from the time of its opening until 1937 when students began going to Salado schools and elsewhere.
The church saw its first stoppage in 1941 as World War II began to take some of its parishioners. The building sat empty for most of the 1940s until it was revitalized in 1950 by Tommy Lankford who had taken care of it in the meantime. He became its gentleman pastor. An outdoor tabernacle, which still stands just behind the church building, was built in 1956.
Attendance began to flounder again after several years, but it managed to stay mostly intact with a couple of revitalization efforts coming and going before shutting its doors again when pastors were no longer able to maintain a congregation.
Nevertheless, the church still stood and an historical marker is featured prominently in front.
Cox preached the first sermon on Sunday, July 12, — on the betrayal of Jesus — in the modest church that features wooden pews and a rebuilt pulpit. There were eight in attendance for services that began at 10 a.m. The service time has been moved up to 9 a.m. as it becomes mighty warm in a place with no electricity. Patrons did have an ice chest filled with water for nourishment.
“We’re not even going to pass the plate,” James Cox said. “All we’ve got right now is a building fund. We’ve got to do some repairs. The tabernacle needs work to clean it up, too.” He said he’s had a couple of yard sales to go toward the much-needed renovation. Several buckets of white paint have been purchased to slap new coats on the old girl.
It’s a rural stretch of road to be sure. The town of Willingham Springs, established in 1852, ceased to exist decades ago and the church is the only visible sign that there once was such a community. Interestingly, FM 2483 has a seemingly inordinate number of Baptist churches in close proximity of each other between Victory Baptist Church and two different buildings for Cedar Valley Baptist and First Church of Cedar Valley with no other denomination before reaching the Williamson County line.
But Willingham was the first and new life is being breathed into it after it was given up for dead.
“It just seemed like this was the place for me,” James Cox said. “It’s out in the country. When I was preaching my first sermon on Sunday it was like Someone else was there. I felt Him and I know who He is.”