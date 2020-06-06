Community prayer service
The Temple community will hold a solidarity prayer service at 2 p.m. today at Miller Park as a peaceful protest of the officer-related death of George Floyd.
The event at the park is intended to unify the community, Temple NAACP President Benny Walsh said Monday.
“We’re not out to destroy our community but to build on relationships and communication,” Walsh said. “We communicate to make changes.”
Miller Park is located at 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study group’s adult evening class is registering members for this fall’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Beginning Sept. 14, the class will meet weekly from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2021.
For information or to register, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5 p.m.
J.A.I.L. Ministry
A golf tournament benefiting the Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives Ministry will take place 8 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive Killeen.
The event will include a lunch buffet, putting contest, longest drive, closest to the pin and a prize for a hole-in-one.
Proceeds will benefit the ministry’s juvenile and adults programs. To register, visit www.jailmin.org. For information call 254-933-8506 or email jailmin@jailmin.org.
The goal of the ministry is to bring restoration through Jesus Christ to the lives of inmates, juvenile offenders, victims, law enforcement professionals, and affected families, thereby having a positive influence on society.
Praise in the Park
Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries of Killeen will hold a public fellowship event, Praise in the Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive in Killeen.
The come-and-go event will feature prayer, music and fellowship.
Friday youth ministry hang out
The youth ministry at Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will hold a hang out event 6 p.m. Friday, June 12.
High school students are invited to hang out and enjoy food, fellowship and fun. For details, contact Kendall Kaulfus at youthministry@ctkbelton.org or 254-444-3653.
