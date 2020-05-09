It is right to give honor to whom honor is due. The basic principle of respect is based on this concept of giving honor. The Golden Rule, with its “as you wish that others would do to you, do so to them” (Luke 6:31), grounds the principle of respect. Respect is something given. It is the treatment we give to others based upon our commitment to their intrinsic value. When we offer due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights, or traditions of others, we are showing respect. It is an act of affirmation. How do you want others to treat you? I suspect, if we conducted a global survey, the prevailing answer would be “with respect.”
I take issue with the “respect has to be earned” mentality. I instead believe respectful treatment should be our initial default to one another; let us be generous with our respect. It is not until a person proves themself dishonorable that respect may be legitimately withheld. Respect must then be “earned back” but not without meaningful effort. Respect is assumed; disrespect is earned.
Someone who I sincerely respect is my mother. I am profoundly thankful for a godly mother who serves the Lord and sacrifices so much for her family. She is living in an assisted living facility in Chatanooga, Tennessee. I regret being so far from her but am confident in the good care she’s receiving, and we connect with her regularly. She’s having memory issues, and our conversations often involve cyclical discussions about well-worn happenings. But I love and respect her, and am committed to valuing her as a person. A mother of devout faith is a precious gift from a gracious God.
So this Mother’s Day, follow Tina’s advice and show a little respect. Mother’s Day is a beautiful tradition. The rule, after all, made it onto the ultimate top ten list; “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you” (Exodus 20:12). It is right to give honor to whom honor is due.