The king was gravely ill. His spiritual advisor told him to set his house in order because he was going to die. The king was only 39 years old and did not want to die. He was a godly man and had reigned well for 14 years. As soon as the advisor left, the king turned to the wall, wept bitterly, and blurted out a prayer: “Please, O LORD, remember how I have walked before you…with a whole heart, and have done what is good in your sight.” (Isaiah 38:1-8, 21-22)
Amazing things began to happen. Even before his advisor, the prophet Isaiah, had left the palace God told him to return to King Hezekiah and inform him that his prayer was heard. He would live fifteen more years! As a confirmation, God made the shadow on the sundial turn back ten degrees. A plaster of figs was placed on his boil, and Hezekiah miraculously recovered in only three days.
These days folks are becoming increasingly aware of their mortality. Constant news of the rising number of deaths from COVID-19 is a stark reminder of the possibility of succumbing to this rampant disease. Most have friends, perhaps even family members, who have died. The vaccine is helping but many still have nagging doubts.
As you and I face our own mortality, how can we have hope and peace of mind, whether we die in 2021 or live much longer? First, we can set our house in order as King Hezekiah was told to do.
This includes preparing our will, medical power of attorney and burial preferences. A trusted family member should have knowledge of our insurance policies and financial accounts. Loved ones will be grateful that we cared enough to set our affairs in order.
Second, take some time to express love and appreciation for family and friends. If you need to ask for or extend forgiveness to anyone, do it. Communicate in person, by writing, phoning, or by email. Life is too short to nurse grudges or bitterness. We should let our family and friends know how much they mean to us. Consider writing special love-messages to your spouse, children, siblings, and grandkids.
Third, while we are still able, let’s continue to serve God by using our time, talents, and treasure to help others. In Acts 13:36, Paul said of King David: “For David, after he had served the purpose of God in his own generation, fell asleep and was laid with his fathers...” If you are unsure of God’s purpose for your life, ask Him to show you, then find how to serve that purpose in your generation.
Fourth, to have hope and peace, we must make sure of our eternal destiny. According to the Bible, it will be either heaven or hell. Every person must have a spiritually transformed heart to enter heaven one day. We are all sinners needing a savior, and that Savior is Jesus Christ. He said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6) Man the sinner, can have Christ the Savior, by believing on Him. Later Paul wrote, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you many abound in hope.” (Romans 15:13)
How are hope and peace possible in our turbulent times? Only through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ!